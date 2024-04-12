QFunction: Cybersecurity Company Announces Launch of Customized AI Solutions

Torrance, CA, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



QFunction is excited to announce the launch of its tailored cybersecurity solutions that help medium to large sized businesses and CISOs protect their data, assets, and reputation from cyber threats and attacks by leveraging the power of AI.

Created by cybersecurity, threat hunting, user behavior analytics, SIEM administration, and endpoint security expert Ryan Smith, who has extensive experience in various prestigious organizations, including NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Pfizer, QFunction augments clients’ SIEMs with artificial intelligence, providing clients advanced anomaly detection capabilities within their existing data and eliminating the need to invest in other costly cybersecurity products that perform the same function.

With the ongoing increase of cybersecurity attacks, highlighted by recent data showing that nearly half a billion ransomware attacks occurred in 2022 and averaged at 1.5 million dollars, QFunction provides customized cybersecurity solutions for clients, reducing the noise, volume of alerts, and false positives that normally result from traditional cybersecurity tooling. These solutions include:

Threat Hunting: Traditional reactive security measures often struggle to detect advanced threats. QFunction’s cutting-edge threat hunting service is designed to proactively identify and neutralize potential threats before they cause harm.

Targeted User Behavior Analytics: Continuously monitor high-value user activities, intelligently establish behavioral baselines, and proactively detect even the slightest anomalies in patterns of user interactions, resource access attempts, and data handling practices that could signify potential threats or insider risks.

Siem Setup and Consultancy: From architecture design to use case development, rules tuning, and ongoing health checks, QFunction’s SIEM consultancy helps clients regain control over their disparate security data sources, operationalize real-time threat monitoring, and prevent breaches.

General Anomaly Detection: Anomaly detection harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to uncover hidden insights and opportunities across various areas of business operations to optimize processes and enhance decision-making.

QFunction’s innovative security solutions remove the need to deploy entirely new AI enhanced cybersecurity software in client organizations and instead focus on better utilizing the client’s existing cybersecurity tooling and data, eliminating the need to learn new tools or interfaces. This streamlines clients’ efforts in identifying anomalies and threats in their environments and can reduce the mean time to respond for cybersecurity incidents.

“I’ve created the QFunction with the belief that AI and ML-based cyber security belongs in the public domain and that CISOs and business owners of all sizes deserve NASA-level protection,” said Ryan Smith, the founder of QFunction. “I believe in building trust and long-term partnerships. This is why I have built a service that is agile and personal, adapting to every client’s unique conditions.”

Relying on scientific breakthroughs in AI and machine learning, QFunction seamlessly augments a business’s existing security stack with AI/ML that lets clients quickly sift through their noise and detect attacks before they even materialize. This enables clients to utilize and implement revolutionary cybersecurity solutions both on-premises or within major cloud providers, such as Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform.

Leveraging Mr. Smith’s SIEM administration expertise from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, QFunction also provides SIEM consultant services, assisting clients with collecting the correct cybersecurity data from their environments to better secure their company or business.

QFunction works remotely with clients in all major continents and encourages those seeking to see how AI can protect their data, assets, and reputation from cyber threats and attacks to reach out today via the contact form on the company’s website.

About QFunction

Founded by Ryan Smith, who has over 8 years of expertise in the cybersecurity field and experience working in diverse environments, including NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Pfizer, QFunction LLC helps businesses improve their cybersecurity posture and resilience by providing customized AI solutions.

To learn more about QFunction, please visit the website at https://qfunction.ai/.

