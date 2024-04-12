Data Annotation Tools Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Types and Forecast Report 2031
Data annotation is fundamental for training AI algorithms, and as businesses integrate AI and ML solutions into their operationsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Data Annotation Tools Market Size was valued at USD 1.04 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.69 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Report Scope
The process of labeling data for utilization in machine learning is referred to as Data annotation. Data scientists make use of data annotation tools as tagged data is employed alongside machine learning algorithms. The data encompasses various forms such as images (captured from automobiles, phones, or medical devices), audio, and video. Various methodologies are employed in the field, including polygon annotation, semantic segmentation, bounding box annotation, landmark annotation, polylines annotation, and 3D point cloud annotation.
Market Analysis
The growth is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of image data annotation tools in the automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors. The data annotation tools enable users to enhance the value of data by adding attribute tags to it or labeling it. The key benefit of using annotation tools is that the combination of data attributes enables users to manage the data definition at a single location and eliminates the need to rewrite similar rules in multiple places. The rise of big data and a surge in the number of large datasets are likely to necessitate the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the field of data annotations. The data annotation industry is also expected to have benefited from the rising demands for improvements in machine learning as well as in the rising investment in advanced autonomous driving technology.
Major The Key Players of Data Annotation Tools Market
Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., ClickWorker GmbH, Appen Limited, Labelbox Inc, CloudApp, Cogito Tech LLC, Annotate.com, Deep Systems, Trilldata Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lotus Quality Assurance, Google LLC., Playment Inc, Tagtog Sp. z o.o, CloudFactory Limited, LightTag, Alegion, Figure Eight Inc, Explosion AI, Mighty AI Inc, Scale, Inc
Segmentation Analysis
Based on type, the market is segmented into text, image/video, and audio. The image/video annotation segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, particularly in applications like medical imaging. Startups such as Infervision, Zebra Medical Vision, and Arteries are some of the prominent startups within the healthcare sector in the data annotation market. Based on annotation type, the manual segment held a dominant revenue share in 2023, due to its benefits such as accuracy, high level of integrity, and minimal data annotation efforts.
Growth Factors
Increasing Adoption of AI Technologies
The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across various industries drives the demand for data annotation tools. AI-powered applications require high-quality annotated data to train algorithms effectively, fueling the need for advanced annotation tools.
Emergence of New Use Cases
Data annotation tools find applications beyond traditional sectors like healthcare and automotive. New use cases in industries such as retail, agriculture, and security are emerging, creating additional opportunities for market growth.
Demand for Enhanced Data Quality
Inaccurate or incomplete data can significantly impact the performance of AI systems. Data annotation tools enable organizations to improve the quality of their data by adding descriptive tags, labels, or annotations, ensuring better accuracy and reliability in machine learning models.
Impact of Russia Ukraine War
The geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine may lead to changes in the global market dynamics. Companies in this sector might reassess their relationships with suppliers and partners based in these regions, explore alternative suppliers, or shift their operations to more stable locations. Such shifts can alter the competitive landscape of the market, creating opportunities for new players or causing existing players to exit. In times of geopolitical conflicts, governments often impose new regulations or change existing ones, affecting cross-border data transfers, privacy laws, and data protection requirements. This uncertainty may lead to cautious spending decisions by companies, affecting their investment in data annotation tools.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
During a recession, businesses and organizations often tighten their budgets and reduce discretionary spending, leading to a decrease in the adoption and investment in Data Annotation Tools as companies prioritize essential expenses over non-essential ones. Recessions can cause companies to delay or scale back on projects that require data annotation, resulting in a decrease in demand for Data Annotation Tools. Data annotation tool providers may face pressure to lower prices or offer more competitive pricing plans to attract customers. The impact of a recession on the Data Annotation Tools market can vary across different industries. For example, the finance or retail sectors may experience significant downturns, leading to reduced investments in data annotation tools.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Text
Image/Video
Audio
By Component
Solution
Services
By Annotation Type
Manual
Semi-supervised
Automatic
By Vertical
IT
Automotive
Government
Healthcare
Financial Services
Retail
Others
Key Regional Development
North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue share in 2023 due to rapid product and geographical expansion strategies undertaken by key companies. The growth is attributable to the increasing integration of mobile computing platforms and artificial intelligence in digital shopping and e-commerce.
Key Takeaways
Increasing adoption of image data annotation tools in automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors.
Geopolitical tensions may reshape market dynamics, leading to shifts in supplier relationships and regulatory changes.
Recessions may dampen investment in Data Annotation Tools, particularly in sectors experiencing significant downturns.
North America leads the market, driven by rapid product expansion and AI integration in e-commerce.
Recent Developments
In November 2023: Appen Limited chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud for AI solutions and innovation. As Appen utilizes additional enterprise solutions for AI data source, annotation, and model validation, the firms are expanding their collaboration with a multi-year deal.
In September 2023: Labelbox launched Large Language Model (LLM) solution to assist organizations in innovating with generative AI and deepen the partnership with Google Cloud. Labelbox is leveraging Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities to assist organizations in developing LLM solutions with Vertex AI.
