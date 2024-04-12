Tube Tech Wins International Safety Award
IGS Tube Tech has won an International Safety Award from the British Safety Council.
IGS Tube Tech has won an International Safety Award from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping its workers and workplaces healthy and safe during the 2023 calendar year.
Now in their 66th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.
In 2024, 1124 organisations won an International Safety Award. They span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power, and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 49 countries worldwide.
Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, congratulated IGS Tube Tech on their success in winning an International Safety Award 2024: “The British Safety Council applauds IGS Tube Tech on their achievement. The award is to recognise their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health.
“The vision of British Safety Council is that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also more and more to workplace wellbeing and impelling others to follow suit.
Louise Strutt, HR Manager at IGS Tube Tech, said: “To be recognised as winner of the International Safety Awards 2024 is a great achievement and testament to our employee’s commitment to upholding our organisation’s strong health and safety culture.
“IGS Tube Tech holds an ISO 45001:2018 certification for its Occupational Health & Safety Management System and we continuously aim to improve and develop our processes to mitigate the risk of workplace injuries and ill mental and physical health.”
The winners of the awards will be celebrated at two events, a UK Gala Dinner to be held in June in London and an India Dinner in May in Mumbai, they will also be included in the June issue of Safety Management Magazine.
