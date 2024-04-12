‘Power of Advocacy, Philanthropy’ For Family Business Workshop Set for Calif. State University, Fullerton, April 23
Family Enterprise USA’s Pat Soldano and Orange County Community Foundation’s Shelly Hoss Lead Discussion on Family Business ApproachesANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California State University, Fullerton’s (CSUF) Center for Family Business is holding a workshop on “Leveraging the Power of Advocacy and Philanthropy for Family Business Success” on April 23.
The event, held in the university’s Scott O’Brien Innovation Center from 8Am to 10AM, features Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, and Shelley Hoss, Chief Executive Officer, Orange County Community Foundation. The CSUF workshop is hosted by Tim Schultz, Director, CSUF’s Center for Family Business.
The two-hour discussion is focused on the relationship between effective advocacy for family businesses and how it creates impactful philanthropy in local communities.
“There is a direct link between successful family businesses and strong local philanthropy programs,” said Soldano about the topic. “Our most recent survey shows of all contributions by family businesses half go directly to local charities,” she said. “If family businesses are weakened by poor policies, local giving is also weakened.”
Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, according to research. America’s family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product.
Hoss, who leads the Orange County Community Foundation, and Soldano will discuss how philanthropy is a key part of family business success and is often core to business strategies and missions.
The Orange County Community Foundation serves as a resource for individual and family philanthropists, facilitates grant and scholarship programs, and leads community-based initiatives in Orange Country. Since its inception in 1989, it has granted more more than $1 billion to local, national, and international organizations.
Family Enterprise USA, based in Washington, DC, promotes multi-generational family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress on Capitol Hill.
About the CSUF Center for Family Business
The CSUF Center for Family Business, established in 1993, is dedicated to supporting family businesses through education, resources, and networking. With a mission to create transformative environments and opportunities, the Center plays a pivotal role in promoting the success and sustainability of family businesses in Orange County and beyond. The Center continues to make a profound impact on the communities and businesses it serves.
About Orange County Community Foundation
The Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) combines giving strategy, community intelligence, enduring relationships, and heartfelt intention to amplify the power of giving and its profound result: greater good in Orange County, and beyond. We serve as a resource for individual and family philanthropists, facilitate grant and scholarship programs, and lead community-based initiatives. We inspire giving and connect people and resources to create sustainable impact, granting more than $1 billion since 1989 in Orange County, across the country, and around the world. For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call (949) 553-4202.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.
Bob Chew
Family Enterprise USA
+1 310-383-0528
rzchew3@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram