Defense IT Spending Market Rising Valuation to $137.65 Billion by 2030 | Accenture, Amazon.com

Defense IT Spending Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated $79.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $137.65 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in spending on information technology products and services by defense forces of different nations globally and benefits such as proactive health surveillance and augmented reality remote training are expected to drive the defense IT spending market during the forecast period. However, issues related with digital sovereignty are anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Moreover, emergence of IoT analytics in defense applications and rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the global Defense IT spending market include Accenture, Amazon.com, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Dell, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Oracle Corporation

Based on force, the defense forces segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global defense IT spending market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the civilian forces segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By type, the defense IT spending market is divided into services, hardware, and software. The services segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to efficiency of IT services provided across a wide range of defense processes and applications.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, holding around nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. Same region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global defense IT spending market share in North America region in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient defense IT solutions. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of dense IT solutions and services by both- defense forces and civilian, along with its digital sovereignty in IT space, owing to presence of major IT corporations such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon (AWS).

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By system, the cybersecurity segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By force, the civilian forces segment is projected to lead the global defense IT spending market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to defense forces segment.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

