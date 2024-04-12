Allulose Market to Reach$308.2 million by 2032 | Top Impacting Factors and In-Depth Analysis

Allulose Market

The popularity of natural food products with zero-calorie sweeteners is increasing significantly as consumers are becoming more health conscious.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Allulose Market," The allulose market size was valued at $95.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $308.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Allulose is a rare sugar naturally derived from raisins, figs, wheat, maple syrup, and molasses. Allulose tastes like sugar and offers health benefits that help deal with obesity and cardiovascular diseases due to its low-calorie content. Allulose has a similar texture and taste to that of table sugar and it is 70% as sweet as sugar. Early research studies suggest that allulose has anti-inflammatory properties that prevent the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity.

Allulose plays a major role in regulating blood sugar, boosting the fat loss journey, and offering protection against fatty liver. Allulose helps manage diabetes as it is very low in calories and are known to improve insulin sensitivity among diabetic patients. Allulose helps in reducing unhealthy fats also known as belly fat or visceral fat. An increase in visceral fat increases the risk of heart disease. The consumption of allulose does not lead to the accumulation of sugar in the blood which boosts the fat burning process and prevents obesity. Furthermore, allulose offers protection against fatty liver by preventing weight gain, proving insulin resistance, and minimizing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Allulose does not affect your blood glucose or insulin levels which makes it a viable sugar substitute. Allulose has also received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and it is recognized as safe for use. These factors are anticipated to boost the allulose market growth during the forecast period.

Two of the most important factors anticipated to restrict the market growth are the increase in the availability of low-cost synthetic items and customers' poor purchasing power. The presence of alternative sugar substitutes namely neotame, advantame, luo han guo, stevia, and others is anticipated to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, a lack of information regarding the advantages of plant-based allulose versus manufactured items such as sugar, as well as the harm it causes to human health, are various factors projected to stymie the growth of the allulose market demand during the forecast period.

Several dieticians and experts are advising customers to switch to sugar substitutes for weight and health management programs in order to reduce the amount of sugar consumed during meals. Unlike sugar, allulose does not lead to tooth decay as it is not metabolized in your mouth which prevents dental decay. This is expected to continue to open lucrative business opportunities for both current companies and up-and-coming competitors in the allulose sector. In addition, science and technological advancements have produced distinctive sugar substitutes with comparable tastes and textures. Modern consumers choose organic, plant-based foods with unique flavors. In order to increase their presence and keep a competitive edge in the industry, key firms have adopted strategic measures such as product creation, collaboration & business expansion, partnership models, agreements, and merger & acquisition.

The allulose market is segmented on the basis of nature, type, application, and region. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. By type, the market is classified into powder, liquid, and crystal. By application, the market is divided into food, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sauces and dressings, beverages, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the allulose market report include Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, CJ Cheil Jedang, Bonumose LLC, Cargill Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Corporation, Anderson Global Group, Quest Nutrition, and Apura Ingredients.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global allulose market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Allulose Industry

COVID-19 impacted various industrial activities and disrupted the supply chain, affecting practically all sectors. Most businesses ceased operations owing to a lack of workers. However, the global allulose market witnessed a positive impact during the pandemic owing to rising health consciousness among people and growing demand for organic products.

Consumers are widely adopting sugar alternatives owing to their role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases. Allulose can be found in a wide range of products including bakery food, dairy products, jellies, salad dressings, candies, puddings, chewing gums, and others.

Chemically allulose is similar to fructose which is naturally present in some fruits such as figs. It is 70% as sweet as sugar and it is not absorbed by the body. Allulose contains approximately 0.4 calories per gram which indicates that it is very low in calories.

During the pandemic, patients suffering from diabetes and obesity were more prone to coronavirus. This has led to an increase in health awareness among people regarding reducing sugar intake. Owing to this the demand for sugar substitutes including allulose has increased significantly. These factors have led to a positive impact on the allulose market share during the pandemic.

Key Findings of the Study

➤Based on nature, the organic gas sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the conventional sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

➤Based on type, the powder sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the liquid sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

➤Based on application, the bakery and confectionery sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the beverages sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

➤Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021

