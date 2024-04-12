How COST puts money into connecting researchers across Europe

“The logic of COST is very different. The idea is that the COST Actions are open and bottom-up spaces and networks where researchers can come together.”

COST’s Data and Impact Analysis Advisor Elwin Reimink talks to Science|Business about setting up a research network and how COST acts as a pre-portal to Horizon Europe and other follow-up funding projects. Did you know that researchers who get COST backing have a 37% success rate in applying for Horizon Europe grants, significantly higher than the overall success rate of 15.9%.