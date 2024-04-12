Alchip Technologies Showcases High-Performance Computing Successes at CDNLive

Santa Clara, CA, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Ltd. the high-performance ASIC leader, will exhibit at Cadence CDNLive on April 17th. The company will demonstrate its advanced technology, advanced packaging, and chiplet design capabilities.

At its booth, Alchip will demonstrate ASIC-industry leading high-performance computing design and artificial intelligence expertise, which accounts for 85% of its revenue. Alchip 5nm designs is in mass production and the company is currently enabling 4nm and 3nm designs, while actively readying their 2nm capabilities.

Alchip will also discuss its successfully produced CoWoS® device with 3nm and high-bandwidth memory capabilities. The company has successfully completed complex CoWoS-S and CoWos-R designs in multiple ongoing programs, with proven mass production of advanced CoWoS and MCM packages.

Across the board, Alchip has developed an enviable track record of right-the-first-time, success. It has gone to mass production on a high power chiplet design that operates at 800W and features a 3x reticle interposer. Alchip has also executed a full reticle size design (>800mm2) at leading edge FinFET nodes, and one of the largest CoWoS packages (70x80mm2) in production.

For more information, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

Charles Byers Alchip Technologies + (408)-310-9244 chuck_byers@alchip.com