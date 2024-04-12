Industrial Air Filtration Market, Anticipated to Exceed USD 12.1 Billion by 2031
Boosting Efficiency & Productivity: The Power of Clean Air, Emphasizes the economic benefitsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research by SNS Insiders Highlights Market Growth Factors Driving Industrial Air Filtration Market Expansion, continuous expansion of industrial and manufacturing units necessitates adherence to these regulations, driving the demand for advanced industrial air filtration.
The Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, as per the latest SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 7.33 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Report Scope:
Industrial air filtration encompasses the elimination of solid particles and molecular pollutants from industrial operations and improve the air quality within systems or environments. It serves to safeguard equipment from hazardous contaminants and ensures clean air and gas streams for both personnel and workplace environments. The growing of global air pollution levels is anticipated to be a significant driver for the industrial air filtration market’s growth. Air pollution, characterized by the release of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, poses threats to human health and the environment. Industrial air filters play a Important role in capturing and containing these pollutants, preventing their dispersion into the environment. The installation of such filters in factories and industrial settings has the potential to drastically reduce emissions, thereby improving the surrounding air quality. Stringent environmental regulations and standards are gaining prominence worldwide, aiming to mitigate the impact of industrial emissions. These regulations advocate for the use of non-toxic materials, alterations in manufacturing methods, and the adoption of conservation strategies. This regulatory landscape, coupled with the global surge in air pollution levels, has propelled numerous manufacturing organizations to invest in industrial air filtration equipment. The enforcement of strict penalties for non-compliance with air pollution regulations by governments worldwide has further incentivized the adoption of industrial air filtration systems. The expansion of the healthcare and biotechnology industries has emerged as another catalyst for the global industrial air filtration market, with these sectors being key end-users of such filtration systems.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Air Filters, Inc.
American Air Filter Company Inc. (Daikin Industries Ltd)
Camfil, Donaldson Company, Inc.
Filtration Group Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG
Lydall, Inc.
MANN+HUMMEL
Parker-Hannifin Corporation.
Market Analysis:
The industrial air filtration market is growing with substantial growth, driven by several key factors. Favorable government emission norms, coupled with stringent workforce safety and health regulations, are anticipated to drive market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the Clean Air Act stands as a federal law aimed at controlling air pollution on a national scale, directly impacting industrial air filtration regulations. The continuous expansion of industrial and manufacturing units necessitates adherence to these regulations, driving the demand for advanced industrial air filtration products that not only ensure compliance but also offer cost-saving benefits and energy efficiency. The growing concerns regarding environmental health and the depletion of raw material resources further contribute to the market's growth.
The challenges such as huge cost Required for industrial air filtration systems remain a concern, potentially hindering market growth.
Segment Analysis:
By Product
In 2023, the HEPA filters segment dominated the market due to its highly efficient filtration capabilities, ensuring superior air quality in various industrial settings.
Dust Collectors
Oil Mist Collectors
HEPA Filters
Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)
Baghouse Filters
Welding Fume Extractors
Wet Scrubbers
Dry Scrubbers
By End User
Among end-use segments, the Food industry hold the highest market share in 2023, driven by stringent food safety regulations mandating clean air environments during food processing.
Cement
Food
Metals
Power
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Paper & Pulp and Woodworking
Plastic
Others
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had significant repercussions on the industrial air filtration market. Geopolitical uncertainties have reduced investor confidence, impacting investment decisions and market growth projections. The market has experienced supply chain disruptions, price volatility, and logistical challenges, necessitating strategic adaptations and contingency plans to mitigate these impacts.
Impact of Economic Slowdown:
The economic slowdown has had mixed effects on the industrial air filtration market. On one hand, reduced industrial activity and investments during economic downturns can temporarily slow market growth. On the other hand, the incrwasing awareness of environmental concerns and regulatory pressures often persist during economic slowdowns, driving continued demand for industrial air filtration solutions. Companies may prioritize cost-effective and energy-efficient filtration systems during such periods to optimize operational expenses while meeting regulatory requirements.
Key Regional Developments:
In 2023, North America Region Dominates the Industrial Air Filtration Market due to stringent regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, increasing awareness regarding air pollution, robust industrial infrastructure, and significant investments in R&D activities. Asia Pacific Region is Growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, stringent environmental regulations, growing healthcare and biotechnology sectors, increasing investments in infrastructure development, and rising awareness about air quality issues.
Key Takeaways for Industrial Air Filtration Market:
HEPA filters and food industry applications are key market segments.
Regional variations in market dominance and growth rates reflect diverse market dynamics.
Geopolitical and economic factors impact market stability and growth trajectories.
Recent Developments:
In October 2023, MANN+HUMMEL Group finalized the acquisition of a significant stake in Suzhou U-Air Environmental Technology, expanding its presence and offerings in the air filtration sector.
In May 2023, Honeywell International Inc. launched Honeywell Forge, a suite of sustainability-focused applications for optimizing indoor air quality, catering to the increasing demand for cleaner and healthier environments.
