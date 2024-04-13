Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE) – A play from India on USA Tour
A Hindi Gripping Thriller - Questioning Truth and Belief! Written, directed and performed by renowned Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla.
Ashvin Gidwani's Barff (ICE) is an unusual play with visual grandeur.”USA, April 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Bollywood actor, writer, and director Saurabh Shukla, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire," brings to the stage an enthralling theatrical experience with "Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)," a captivating Hindi thriller from India that will take audiences in the USA on a thought-provoking journey through the conflicting realms of truth, reality, and belief.
"AGP World," in collaboration with "Be United," is proud to present this gripping production, which promises to showcase Shukla's remarkable talent and storytelling prowess. Scheduled to run from April 18th to May 5th, 2024, the play offers theatre enthusiasts across multiple cities in the USA the opportunity to experience live performance at its finest.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Kashmir Valley during the winter season, "Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)" unfolds over the course of a single night.
The 110-minute multi-character revolves around three individuals whose lives become entangled amidst a web of unsettling questions. Desperate parents of an ailing child and an unsuspecting doctor find themselves grappling with the concept of truth, prompting the audience to contemplate whether truth is a shared experience or a subjective perception. Does truth shape belief, or is belief responsible for constructing truth? Moreover, does truth exist in an objective form, or is it merely a manifestation of personal conviction?
Apart from Saurabh Shukla, this multi-faceted production features prodigious performances from well-known Bollywood actors such as National award-winning actor Sunil Palwal and renowned Bollywood actor Aanchal Chauhan, who play key roles in the play.
"Ashvin Gidwani's Barff (ICE)" has received rave reviews and accolades for its performances in India and internationally and now it will be staged in multiple cities across the USA on the following dates: April 18th in St. Louis, April 20th in Kansas, April 21st in San Jose, April 27th in Houston, April 28th in King of Prussia PA, May 4th in Ocala FL, and May 5th in Chicago.
Speaking about the play, Saurabh Shukla expresses, “Barff (ICE) promises to captivate audiences with its intense narrative and profound exploration of truth and belief. My masterful storytelling and compelling portrayal of the protagonist will leave audiences engrossed in the quest for understanding the ‘Truth’ that lies on the other side.”
Commenting on the play, Ashvin Gidwani, renowned producer and founder of AGP World, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are honoured to present 'Barff (ICE),' a thrilling theatrical experience that challenges conventional notions of truth and belief. Saurabh Shukla's talent and expertise as a writer, director, and actor make this production a must-see for theatre enthusiasts seeking thought-provoking entertainment."
Event details:
18th April 2024
Hindu Community Center, St. Louis
20th April 2024
Gujarati Samaj Of Greater Kansas City, Inc.
GSKC Event Venue, Kansas
21st April 2024
Carrington Hall, Sequoia High School, San Jose
27th April 2024
Houston
28th April 2024
King of Prussia PA
4th May 2024
Ocala FL
5th May 2024
Chicago
Duration: 110 minutes (including 10 minutes interval)
Admission Age: 10 years old and above
