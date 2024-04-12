APRA publishes the December 2023 edition of the Quarterly Superannuation Product Statistics and Quarterly Superannuation Industry Publication

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Superannuation Industry Publication and the Quarterly Superannuation Product Statistics for December 2023.

The December edition of the Quarterly Superannuation Industry Publication includes, for the first time, industry investments by asset class using the enhanced classifications introduced under the Superannuation Data Transformation.

Copies of the publications are available on the APRA website at: Quarterly Superannuation Industry Publication and the Quarterly Superannuation Product Statistics.