PM lauds strong ties with Japan as ambassador departs

VIETNAM, April 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in the country.

Both sides expressed their delight at the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of Việt Nam-Japan ties during the ambassador’s tenure in Việt Nam. Japan has remained one of Việt Nam's top economic partners, being the leading ODA provider, the second largest investor and labour partner, the third biggest tourism partner, and the fourth largest trade partner.

Việt Nam and Japan elevated their diplomatic ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World". The total ODA loan amount for post-COVID-19 recovery increased by an additional US$1 billion in 2023, Japan's cumulative direct investment in Việt Nam rose to $74.2 billion, a 24 per cent increase since the start of the diplomat's term. Two-way trade reached $45 billion, up 13.6 per cent from 2020.

PM Chính attributed these achievements to the dedication of Ambassador Yamada and the embassy staff. He specifically highlighted their support for Việt Nam's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the onset of his term.

Looking forward, he expressed his hope that the ambassador would continue to champion the Việt Nam-Japan relationship in future positions.

Yamada, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, localities and people for their support during his tenure.

He noted that the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World between Vietnam and Japan" is gradually being translated into concrete action through various projects, including the Metro Line 2 in HCM City, the Bến Lức-Long Thành section of the north-south expressway, the Việt Nam-Japan University, and the Yên Xá wastewater treatment system in Hà Nội.

He suggested continued collaboration between the two countries in areas like digital transformation, green and energy transition, renewable energy, biomass power and emission reduction. — VNS