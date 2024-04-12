Submit Release
UN Secretary General impressed by Việt Nam’s economic growth

VIETNAM, April 12 - NEW YORK — United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his impression of Việt Nam's economic growth, at a working session with Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, on Thursday in New York.

The UN chief said he believes that Việt Nam will complete its development goals despite recent challenges in the region.

Giang informed the UN leader of Việt Nam's recent socio-economic development and thanked him for his attention and support to the country. 

The two sides exchanged views on emerging regional and international issues.

The diplomat took the occasion to announce Việt Nam's initiative to organise the ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội on April 23.

The move comes as a response by ASEAN and regional countries to the Summit of the Future to be held by the UN in September this year, he said, adding that the forum's discussions will provide a foundation for supporting policy-making efforts of ASEAN members and shaping the grouping's vision for the time to come. — VNS

 

