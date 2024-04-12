Renovation Sells’ Co-Founder & COO, Amanda Valente, Makes Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders List
Inc.’s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. this week announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women, including Renovation Sells co-founder Amanda Valente, whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
Renovation Sells has achieved remarkable milestones since it began franchising nationally in 2021. “I felt it was important to market Renovation Sells as a new type of construction company - one that prioritizes design and delivers a streamlined, hassle-free process that puts the client first,” says Amanda.
With 50% of franchisees and 75% of its headquarters team being women, Renovation Sells champions diversity in leadership. This dedication to inclusivity has contributed to the company's exceptional growth, with a 200% year-over-year revenue increase in 2023 and expansion to 41 markets across 20 states in just three years. Amanda, the co-founder and COO, sees this recognition from Inc. Magazine as just the beginning, expressing confidence in Renovation Sells' future as the nation's premier home remodeling franchise.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them while leading impactful organizations nationwide. They join the ranks of previous honorees, including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
Quote on the list from Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor:
“The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pullback. The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment.”
After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.
About Renovation Sells
Renovation Sells simplifies the renovation process and empowers homeowners to confidently unlock the full potential of their homes. Whether you're selling, buying, or looking to enhance your current home, we deliver total transformations in just weeks. We handle the design, construction, and financing so you can renovate without any headaches. Locally owned and operated in 40+ markets nationwide, we offer personalized service and top-notch support, ensuring exceptional results on time and within budget. Choose Renovation Sells for a hassle-free renovation experience you can trust. Franchising nationally.
2370 N. ELSTON AVE.
CHICAGO, IL 60614
Lisa Carrel
Renovation Sells
+1 773-830-2995
@lcarrel@renovationsells.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram