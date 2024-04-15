Penta Security, Selected as a Provider for AWS’ Startup Support Program, AWS Activate

Penta Security becomes a provider for AWS Activate so that any startups using its services are now eligible to enjoy the benefits of the AWS Activate program.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cyber security company and provider of web application security in the Asia-Pacific region, has been selected as a provider for Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) startup support program, AWS Activate.

AWS Activate is a program that enables startups to quickly get started on AWS and grow their business by providing various resources such as AWS credits up to $100,000, personalized guidance, and architecture guides. AWS Activate members are also provided with over 80 products and services that enable the growth and expansion of startups through a dedicated marketplace.

As Penta Security has been selected as an AWS Activate Partner, any startup customers using Penta Security’s services are now eligible to enjoy the benefits of the AWS Activate program. Startups participating in the AWS Activate program are provided with AWS credits that can be used to cover the payments for AWS’ applications, databases, storage, containers, Machine Learning (ML), robotics, and cyber security services.

Taejoon Jung, director of planning department at Penta Security, stated, “Through our Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud security platform, Cloudbric, Penta Security has built a long-standing relationship and trust with AWS. Being selected as an AWS Activate Partner, we hope to contribute to the business growth of startups.”

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 16 consecutive years since 2009, and later dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region by obtaining the largest market share since 2016. Since then, it has gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more visit pentasecurity.com For partnerships email info@pentasecurity.com.