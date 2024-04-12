Alfa Chemistry: Enhancing Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) Capabilities with New Derivatization Reagents
Recently, Alfa Chemistry is pleased to announce the addition of a comprehensive range of derivatization reagents for use in Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC).NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfa Chemistry, a reliable chemical supplier, is pleased to announce the addition of a comprehensive range of derivatization reagents for use in Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC). These reagents are specifically designed to enhance the detection and analysis of compounds on TLC plates, enabling researchers to achieve better results in their experiments.
Derivatization reagents play a crucial role in TLC analysis by improving the visibility and differentiation of compounds on the chromatogram. By reacting with the analytes, these reagents can produce colored or fluorescent derivatives that are easier to detect and quantify. This can be especially helpful for compounds with low UV absorbance or poor natural visibility.
Alfa Chemistry's new line of derivatization reagents includes popular options such as ninhydrin (CAS 485-47-2), anisaldehyde, phosphomolybdic acid (CAS 12026-57-2), and many others. These reagents can be used for a wide range of applications, including the detection of amino acids, carbohydrates, steroids, and other organic compounds.
"We are excited to offer these high-quality derivatization reagents to our customers," said a spokesperson for Alfa Chemistry. "With our extensive selection of reagents, researchers can choose the most suitable options for their specific TLC applications, helping them to achieve accurate and reliable results."
Currently, the following derivatization reagents are available for TLC applications: 4-(Dimethylamino)benzaldehyde solution (CAS 100-10-7), 2,2-Dihydroxy-5-methoxy-1,3-indandione hydrate (CAS 304671-58-7), Dragendorff reagent (CAS 39775-75-2), Curcumin solution (CAS 458-37-7), 2-Aminoethyl diphenylborinate (CAS 524-95-8), N,N,N’,N’-Tetramethyl-p-phenylenediamine dihydrochloride (CAS 637-01-4), Morin hydrate (CAS 654055-01-3), Potassium iodide (CAS 7681-11-0), Starch (CAS 9005-25-8), 4-(4-Nitrobenzyl)pyridine (CAS 1083-48-3), 1,3,3-Trimethyl-2-methyleneindoline (CAS 118-12-7), 4-Methoxybenzaldehyde (CAS 123-11-5), 12-Tungstophosphoric acid hydrate (CAS 12501-23-4), Florisil, 60 - 100 mesh (CAS 1343-88-0), 2,3,5-Triphenyl-2H-tetrazolium chloride (CAS 298-96-4), 2,2'-Bipyridine (CAS 366-18-7), 3-Methyl-2-benzothiazolinone hydrazone hydrochloride monohydrate (CAS 38894-11-0), 1,2-Naphthoquinone-4-sulfonic acid sodium salt (CAS 521-24-4), Luminol reagent (CAS 521-31-3), 3,5-Dihydroxytoluene monohydrate (CAS 6153-39-5), p-Toluenesulfonic acid monohydrate (CAS 6192-52-5), Sodium p-toluenesulfonchloramide trihydrate (CAS 7080-50-4), 4,4'-Bis(3-methyl-1-phenyl-5-pyrazolone) (CAS 7477-67-0), 2',7'-Dichloro-3',6'-dihydroxyspiro[isobenzofuran-1(3H),9'-[9H]xanthen]-3-one (CAS 76-54-0), Bromocresol Green (CAS 76-60-8), Diacetyl Dioxime (CAS 95-45-4), Ninhydrin reagent according to Stahl, Antimony(III) chloride reagent, Molybdenum Blue spray reagent, Iodoplatinate spray reagent, and more.
For researchers interested in learning more about Alfa Chemistry's derivatization reagents for TLC, please visit https://reagents.alfa-chemistry.com/products/derivatization-reagents-tlc-676.html to learn more.
The launch of Alfa Chemistry's new derivatization reagents represents a significant milestone in the field of thin-layer chromatography. By providing researchers with advanced tools to improve analyte detection and analysis, Alfa Chemistry is driving innovation and progress in analytical chemistry. Researchers and industry professionals alike can look forward to the enhanced capabilities and improved results that these new reagents have to offer.
