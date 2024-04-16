The Somerton Man Code on a Copy of Edward FitzGerald's 1st Edition of Omar Khayyam's Rubaiyat The Somerton Man Autopsy Photo Carl Webb in the Football Team at Swinburne The Somerton Man Suitcase Contents, Serving as Tropes of His Staged Book of Death Poems Tamam Shud Torn Slip, A Key to the Code, and A Ticket to The Somerton Man's Suicide Mystery Play

Carl Webb showed, through his staged tragic poems, that unknown folks facing horrible wars, many dying on beaches too, are not phantom figures that come and go.

"Tamám Shud" was not just about the personal troubles of a man ending his life, but also an eternally foaming note about the public issue of a war that had ended, taking his loved ones with it.” — Mohammad H. Tamdgidi, Ph.D., Sociologist and Report Author