New legislation aims to remove systemic barriers for Indigenous, racialized people

CANADA, April 11 - Cheryl Casimer, political executive, First Nations Summit –

“We continue to bear witness to the offensive and unacceptable impacts of interpersonal and systemic racism against First Nations people in B.C. This long overdue legislation, together with the Anti-Racism Data Act, provides the necessary framework and mechanisms to assist in eradicating racism and creating a proper space for our work in reconciliation.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president, Union of British Columbian Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) –

“There is a disturbing and pernicious growth in anti-Indigenous racism and rhetoric in Canada and beyond. UBCIC welcomes the anti-racism legislation being introduced today, which sets out critical planning, measurement and investment accountabilities necessary to prevent this regressive movement. We look forward to working together on implementation as we strive to eliminate racism and create a just society for all British Columbians.”

Regional Chief Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations –

“By challenging existing colonial structures that perpetuate inequalities in resource allocation and power dynamics, this legislation paves the way for new norms to be established through consultation with First Nations and evidence-based actions. I look forward to collaborating with partners as we work toward healing racial trauma and fostering a society grounded in universally embraced principles of equality, fairness and justice.”

Lissa Smith, president, Métis Nation BC –

“It's time the provincial government tackles systemic racism by gathering data that reflects Métis experiences. We’re optimistic that the work being done by the Government of British Columbia is a solid step toward finally recognizing our history and making real progress in fighting racism.”

Judy Hanazawa, co-chair, Multicultural Advisory Council ­–

“I hold my hands up to all communities and others who engaged in and contributed to the development of this anti-racism legislation. I respectfully acknowledge current and previous members of the Multicultural Advisory Council for their preliminary work advocating for a provincial anti-racism law. It is with heartfelt relief, gratitude and pride that we all finally witness together the introduction of B.C.’s anti-racism legislation.”

Vinu Abraham Chetipurackal, co-chairperson of the Deaf IBPOC Committee of the Greater Vancouver Association of the Deaf –

“This legislation signifies a step forward toward inclusivity, acknowledging the multi-faceted experiences of deaf BIPOC individuals in B.C. As we look forward to the implementation of this act, we are filled with hope for the transformative changes it promises, changes that we believe will not only significantly improve the quality of our lives but also fortify our accessibility and ensure equity.”

Kayon Davis, Grade 12 student and member of the Mustang Justice Program –

“To me, the anti-racism bill signifies a pivotal moment in our province’s journey toward equality and justice. It represents a concrete step toward creating a society where every individual, regardless of their race, ethnicity or background, can thrive without fear of discrimination or prejudice.”