NEW QDMWEB QI (Quality Intelligence) Manufacturing Quality Management System Available from Dimensional Control Systems
Dimensional Control Systems has released its new quality platform to help manufacturers standardize data and automate their quality processes
The major enhancement in the new QDMWEB QI framework is the addition of a quality collaboration platform, that facilitates quality engineers to collaborate within the QDMWEB portal”TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Control Systems (DCS) has just launched its new manufacturing quality management platform called QDMWEB QI. This new system is based on the previous QDM WEB architecture, but builds on these previous successes with entirely new visual interfaces, collaboration tools, API’s, document management, CAPA, and more to streamline quality management for manufacturers.
Introducing the QDMWEB QI Quality Platform
The QDMWEB QI Quality Platform is a new and innovative solution designed to improve the quality of your manufacturing operations. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it provides a comprehensive set of tools to streamline your quality management processes.
With the QDMWEB QI Quality Platform, you can easily track and manage quality metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement effective corrective actions. It offers a centralized platform to store and analyze quality data, enabling you to make data-driven decisions and continuously improve your business performance.
Whether you are a small business or a large enterprise, the QDMWEB QI Quality Platform can be customized to meet your specific needs. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing systems and processes, minimizing disruptions and maximizing productivity.
"QDMWEB QI offers a complete quality management system (QMS) framework,” said Michael Ulicny, DCS President and CEO, “tailored for manufacturing companies, featuring a flexible and scalable architecture designed to accommodate organizations of all sizes, from small and medium enterprises to large global OEMs."
Key Features and Benefits
The QDMWEB QI Quality Platform offers a wide range of key features and benefits to enhance your quality management efforts:
1. Centralized Data Management: Store all your quality data in one secure location, making it easily accessible and organized.
2. Real-time Monitoring: Get instant visibility into your quality metrics and performance, allowing you to take timely action.
3. Automated Workflows: Streamline your quality processes with automated workflows, reducing manual errors and saving time.
4. Actionable Insights: Analyze your quality data to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement.
5. Collaboration Tools: Foster collaboration among team members and stakeholders to drive collective quality improvement.
6. Compliance Management: Ensure regulatory compliance and meet industry standards with built-in compliance features to automate reports like PPAP and FAI.
7. Scalability: Scale your quality management efforts as your business grows, without compromising performance or efficiency.
"The major enhancement in the new QDMWEB QI framework is the addition of a quality collaboration platform, that facilitates quality engineers to collaborate within the QDMWEB portal," stated Thagu Vivek, Director of Quality Data Management (QDM) Solutions. "QDMWEB QI enhances the existing product by introducing a new architecture that integrates four additional frameworks for quality collaboration, scan data management and analysis, shopfloor data entry portals, and real-time dashboards."
Learn More – 2024 Webinar Series
DCS is hosting a webinar series to showcase the new QDMWEB QI platform. Starting in April, 2024, DCS will host 4+ webinars featuring the new platform and its applications, including use cases, guided tours, how-to’s, and more.
Learn more at https://www.3dcs.com/qdmweb-qi-spc-quality-management-platformand join the webinars at https://mkt.3dcs.com/qdmweb-qi-spc-quality-webinar-series
About Dimensional Control Systems
DCS, a proud part of Sandvik group, provides software solutions to manufacturers to optimize design for manufacture, monitor quality production, and root cause and solve manufacturing problems. This solution combines with other Sandvik solutions to deliver end-to-end quality streamlining complicated processes and driving model based definition from early design through production. Leveraged by manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, medical device, electronics, and energy industries, DCS solutions have helped manufacturers see powerful improvements in lead times and yield.
Learn more at 3dcs.com and https://www.manufacturingsolutions.sandvik/.
