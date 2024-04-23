Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,179 in the last 365 days.

NEW QDMWEB QI (Quality Intelligence) Manufacturing Quality Management System Available from Dimensional Control Systems

Keep all of your data safely in a single database to instantly access when needed

QDMWEB QI Creates a Centralized Repository for Your Data

See how your scanned data reflects upon your parts in interactive 3D

Use QualityScan to view scanned point clouds quickly

MetrologX4 and Metrologic technology can support and pull from the system

Connect to MetrologX4 for fast results - collect, view, and analyze

Dimensional Control Systems has released its new quality platform to help manufacturers standardize data and automate their quality processes

The major enhancement in the new QDMWEB QI framework is the addition of a quality collaboration platform, that facilitates quality engineers to collaborate within the QDMWEB portal”
— Thagu Vivek, Director of Quality Data Management (QDM) Solutions
TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Control Systems (DCS) has just launched its new manufacturing quality management platform called QDMWEB QI. This new system is based on the previous QDM WEB architecture, but builds on these previous successes with entirely new visual interfaces, collaboration tools, API’s, document management, CAPA, and more to streamline quality management for manufacturers.

Introducing the QDMWEB QI Quality Platform

The QDMWEB QI Quality Platform is a new and innovative solution designed to improve the quality of your manufacturing operations. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it provides a comprehensive set of tools to streamline your quality management processes.

With the QDMWEB QI Quality Platform, you can easily track and manage quality metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement effective corrective actions. It offers a centralized platform to store and analyze quality data, enabling you to make data-driven decisions and continuously improve your business performance.

Whether you are a small business or a large enterprise, the QDMWEB QI Quality Platform can be customized to meet your specific needs. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing systems and processes, minimizing disruptions and maximizing productivity.

"QDMWEB QI offers a complete quality management system (QMS) framework,” said Michael Ulicny, DCS President and CEO, “tailored for manufacturing companies, featuring a flexible and scalable architecture designed to accommodate organizations of all sizes, from small and medium enterprises to large global OEMs."

Key Features and Benefits

The QDMWEB QI Quality Platform offers a wide range of key features and benefits to enhance your quality management efforts:

1. Centralized Data Management: Store all your quality data in one secure location, making it easily accessible and organized.

2. Real-time Monitoring: Get instant visibility into your quality metrics and performance, allowing you to take timely action.

3. Automated Workflows: Streamline your quality processes with automated workflows, reducing manual errors and saving time.

4. Actionable Insights: Analyze your quality data to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement.

5. Collaboration Tools: Foster collaboration among team members and stakeholders to drive collective quality improvement.

6. Compliance Management: Ensure regulatory compliance and meet industry standards with built-in compliance features to automate reports like PPAP and FAI.

7. Scalability: Scale your quality management efforts as your business grows, without compromising performance or efficiency.

"The major enhancement in the new QDMWEB QI framework is the addition of a quality collaboration platform, that facilitates quality engineers to collaborate within the QDMWEB portal," stated Thagu Vivek, Director of Quality Data Management (QDM) Solutions. "QDMWEB QI enhances the existing product by introducing a new architecture that integrates four additional frameworks for quality collaboration, scan data management and analysis, shopfloor data entry portals, and real-time dashboards."

Learn More – 2024 Webinar Series

DCS is hosting a webinar series to showcase the new QDMWEB QI platform. Starting in April, 2024, DCS will host 4+ webinars featuring the new platform and its applications, including use cases, guided tours, how-to’s, and more.

Learn more at https://www.3dcs.com/qdmweb-qi-spc-quality-management-platformand join the webinars at https://mkt.3dcs.com/qdmweb-qi-spc-quality-webinar-series

About Dimensional Control Systems
DCS, a proud part of Sandvik group, provides software solutions to manufacturers to optimize design for manufacture, monitor quality production, and root cause and solve manufacturing problems. This solution combines with other Sandvik solutions to deliver end-to-end quality streamlining complicated processes and driving model based definition from early design through production. Leveraged by manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, medical device, electronics, and energy industries, DCS solutions have helped manufacturers see powerful improvements in lead times and yield.

Learn more at 3dcs.com and https://www.manufacturingsolutions.sandvik/.

Benjamin Reese
Dimensional Control Systems
+1 248-269-9777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

NEW QDMWEB QI (Quality Intelligence) Manufacturing Quality Management System Available from Dimensional Control Systems

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more