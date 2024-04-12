Brutal Data Regarding Failure Rates of Polyurethane PICC Lines

Primary PICC failure was 24% (13/55) in the intervention group and 22% (12/55) in the standard care group.

"The data was brutal for the old, obsolete, polyurethane central venous lines that are peripherally inserted into the vein are unreasonably dangerous. There are safer materials available that reduce the risk of sepsis and blood clots. These are serious injuries that hurt patients of all ages," Dr. Greg Vigna, retired physician, sepsis attorney states.

What did the brutal study about hydrophobic polyurethane peripheral inserted report in “A comparison of hydrophobic polyurethane and polyurethane peripherally inserted central catheter: results from a feasibility randomized controlled trial” in Trials (2020) 21:787:

“The research nurse visited inpatients twice weekly in the hospital and the home nurse visited daily until the PICC was removed due to treatment completion, PICC failure, or until 4 weeks (maximum follow-up).

Primary PICC failure was 24% (13/55) in the intervention group, and 22% (12/55) in the standard care group.

The average dwell time was 12 days in the intervention and 8 days in the control group.

Failure was most commonly due to dislodgement, followed by occlusion.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, “There are no barriers to testing the old, obsolete polyurethane PICC lines, MedPorts, dialysis catheters, and other central lines to the hydrophilic catheters that are on the market. Hydrophilic catheters appear to have advantages that reduces complications including obstruction, infection, and thrombosis.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Central line associated-blood stream infections will take a patient off their expected trajectory of improvement to outcomes that may include cerebral palsy in the case of neonates, loss of limb, kidney failure, multi-organ failure, and serious neurological complications including hypoxic brain injury or critical illness polyneuropathy.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “We investing cases involving sepsis, bloodstream infections, and blot clots caused by central lines, dialysis catheters, PICC lines, and midlines. We can’t sit back watching pharmaceutical companies continue to milk their cash cows at the expense of newborns, cancer victims, and other patients who require prolonged IV access. Bloodstream infections from central lines cause life-long disability and death.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation because of infection that may result in organ damage to brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that caused dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries cause by defective medical devices including PICC line and Med-Ports that lead to sepsis. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.