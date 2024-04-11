AB1205 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to create 20.370 (4) (ht), 25.46 (1) (eL), 227.01 (13) (pv), 287.07 (6) and 287.175 of the statutes; Relating to: requiring battery producers to administer battery collection and recycling programs, granting rule-making authority, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)