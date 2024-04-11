Submit Release
AB1212 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 786.37 (4); and to create 786.37 (4) (a) (intro.) and 786.37 (4) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the publication requirement for a name change petition seeking to conform an individual's name with the individual's gender identity.

Status: A - Judiciary

