AB1216 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to create 20.490 (6) (e) and 234.663 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a housing cooperative conversion revolving loan fund and loan program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

