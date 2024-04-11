WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to create 20.490 (6) (e) and 234.663 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a housing cooperative conversion revolving loan fund and loan program and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1216
You just read:
AB1216 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2024-04-11
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.