WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to amend 66.0511 (title); and to create 66.0511 (4), 165.85 (2) (h), 165.85 (4) (a) 9. and 165.85 (5) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: warrior-style training of law enforcement officers. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1218
You just read:
AB1218 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-04-11
