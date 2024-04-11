WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to amend 165.87 (1) (c) and (d), 165.87 (3) (e) and 175.47 (5) (b); and to create 66.0511 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: release of audio and video footage following officer-involved deaths or other critical incidents involving a law enforcement officer. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1224
You just read:
AB1224 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-04-11
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.