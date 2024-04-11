WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to amend 29.563 (3) (a) 2., 29.563 (6m) (a) and 29.563 (14) (c) 7.; and to create 20.855 (4) (eg) and 25.29 (1) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the fee for an annual fishing license issued to a resident senior citizen and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Sporting Heritage
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1225
You just read:
AB1225 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2024-04-11
