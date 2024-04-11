AB1228 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber 70.03 (1); to renumber and amend 73.09 (1) and 73.09 (4) (b); to amend 70.05 (5) (b), 70.05 (5) (d), 70.05 (5) (f), 70.05 (5) (g), 70.055 (1) (intro.), 70.111 (19) (b), 70.46 (4), 70.75 (1) (a) 1., 70.85 (1), 73.09 (4) (a) and 73.09 (5); and to create 19.35 (3) (i), 66.0602 (3) (e) 10., 70.03 (1) (b), 70.055 (1m), 73.09 (1) (a) 1. to 5., 73.09 (1) (b) and 73.09 (4) (b) 1. to 5. of the statutes; Relating to: property tax assessment practices. (FE)