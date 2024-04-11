Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,912 in the last 365 days.

AB1229 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to repeal 765.02 (2); to renumber 765.02 (1); to amend 48.14 (6), 765.11 (1), 765.30 (2) (a), 767.313 (1) (c), 948.09 and 948.093; and to create 767.185 of the statutes; Relating to: the age for marriage and eliminating spousal exceptions for certain sex crimes against children.

Status: A - Family Law

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1229

You just read:

AB1229 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2024-04-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more