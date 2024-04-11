WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to repeal 765.02 (2); to renumber 765.02 (1); to amend 48.14 (6), 765.11 (1), 765.30 (2) (a), 767.313 (1) (c), 948.09 and 948.093; and to create 767.185 of the statutes; Relating to: the age for marriage and eliminating spousal exceptions for certain sex crimes against children.
Status: A - Family Law
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1229
You just read:
AB1229 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2024-04-11
