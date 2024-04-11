Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,912 in the last 365 days.

SB1104 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 160.07 (5); to amend 20.370 (4) (ps), 227.137 (5), 227.19 (7), 281.61 (6) and 292.31 (1) (d) (intro.); and to create 20.370 (6) (af), 20.370 (6) (cs), 20.370 (6) (et), 92.14 (18), 160.07 (5) (b), 160.15 (4), 227.135 (6), 227.136 (8), 227.138 (3), 227.139 (5), 227.26 (5), 281.17 (8) (c), 281.73, 281.79, 283.31 (4) (g), 283.31 (4) (h), 292.31 (1) (d) 1m., 292.31 (11), 292.66, 292.67, 292.74, 299.485 and 299.487 of the statutes; Relating to: regulating and addressing PFAS, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from rule-making procedures and emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)

You just read:

SB1104 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-04-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more