SB1104 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 160.07 (5); to amend 20.370 (4) (ps), 227.137 (5), 227.19 (7), 281.61 (6) and 292.31 (1) (d) (intro.); and to create 20.370 (6) (af), 20.370 (6) (cs), 20.370 (6) (et), 92.14 (18), 160.07 (5) (b), 160.15 (4), 227.135 (6), 227.136 (8), 227.138 (3), 227.139 (5), 227.26 (5), 281.17 (8) (c), 281.73, 281.79, 283.31 (4) (g), 283.31 (4) (h), 292.31 (1) (d) 1m., 292.31 (11), 292.66, 292.67, 292.74, 299.485 and 299.487 of the statutes; Relating to: regulating and addressing PFAS, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from rule-making procedures and emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)