WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to create 66.0426 of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing a local government to require advance payment from a presidential or vice-presidential campaign for certain expected public event costs. (FE)
Status: S - Transportation and Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1107
You just read:
SB1107 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2024-04-11
