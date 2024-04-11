Submit Release
SB1107 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to create 66.0426 of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing a local government to require advance payment from a presidential or vice-presidential campaign for certain expected public event costs. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

