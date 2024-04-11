WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 786.37 (4); and to create 786.37 (4) (a) (intro.) and 786.37 (4) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the publication requirement for a name change petition seeking to conform an individual's name with the individual's gender identity.
Status: S - Government Operations
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1105
You just read:
SB1105 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2024-04-11
