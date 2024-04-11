Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,912 in the last 365 days.

SB1105 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 786.37 (4); and to create 786.37 (4) (a) (intro.) and 786.37 (4) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the publication requirement for a name change petition seeking to conform an individual's name with the individual's gender identity.

Status: S - Government Operations

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1105

You just read:

SB1105 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2024-04-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more