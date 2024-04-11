Submit Release
SJR135 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - To create section 27 of article I of the constitution; Relating to: the right of the people to a clean, safe, and healthy natural environment and to its preservation (first consideration).

Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism

