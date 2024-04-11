WISCONSIN, April 11 - To create section 27 of article I of the constitution; Relating to: the right of the people to a clean, safe, and healthy natural environment and to its preservation (first consideration).
Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr135
You just read:
SJR135 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2024-04-11
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.