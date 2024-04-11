SB1108 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 343.14 (2) (br) and 343.14 (2) (es); to amend 66.1011 (1), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 86.195 (5) (c), 106.50 (1), 106.50 (1m) (h), 106.50 (1m) (nm), 106.50 (5m) (f) 1., 106.52 (3) (a) 1., 106.52 (3) (a) 2., 106.52 (3) (a) 3., 106.52 (3) (a) 4., 106.52 (3) (a) 5., 111.31 (1), 111.31 (2), 111.31 (3), 111.321, 194.025, 224.77 (1) (o), 230.01 (2) (b), 230.18, 234.29, 343.03 (3m), 343.03 (3r), 343.14 (2j), 343.165 (1) (c), 343.165 (1) (e), 343.165 (3) (b), 343.165 (3) (c), 343.165 (4) (b), 343.165 (4) (d), 343.165 (7) (a) (intro.), 343.165 (8) (b) 4. m., 343.20 (1) (a), 343.20 (1) (f), 343.20 (1m), 343.20 (2) (a), 343.50 (3) (a) and (b), 343.50 (5) (b), 343.50 (5) (c), 343.50 (6), 343.50 (10) (c), 452.14 (3) (n) and 632.35; and to create 343.14 (2) (br) 2., 343.14 (2) (es) 2m., 343.165 (7) (c), 343.17 (3) (a) 16., 343.50 (5) (bm) and 343.50 (8) (c) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: issuance of identification cards and operator's licenses to undocumented persons. (FE)