SB1111 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 165.85 (3) (cm); to amend 165.85 (3m) (c), 165.85 (4) (c) 7. and 175.44 (2) (b) (intro.); and to create 165.85 (3m) (am) 1m. and 165.85 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: decertification of law enforcement, tribal law enforcement, jail, or juvenile detention officers and the use of force by law enforcement officers. (FE)