SB1113 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to renumber 961.41 (1q); to renumber and amend 961.41 (1) (h) 1.; to amend 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 961.41 (1m) (h) 1., 961.41 (1r), 961.41 (3g) (e) and 961.46; to repeal and recreate 961.41 (1q) (title); and to create 961.41 (1) (h) 1g., 961.41 (1q) (b) and (c) and 973.016 of the statutes; Relating to: decriminalizing 28 grams or less of marijuana. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

