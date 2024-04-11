New grants to expand Early Years Centres 

CANADA, April 11 - The provincial government is announcing two new funding grants to support the expansion of child care spaces within Early Years Centres (EYCs) across the province.

The new EYC Expansion Capital Grant and the EYC Architectural Fee Reimbursement Grant build on government's commitment to ensuring that every child has access to high-quality early learning by supporting the expansion of essential infrastructure.

“Our team has been working very closely with EYCs across the province, and we recognize the financial challenges that centres face when undertaking infrastructure improvements. We want to empower centres to expand their capacity so they can provide more families with high-quality early learning and child care services with these new grants." - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

The EYC Expansion Capital Grant provides financial assistance to create new licensed early learning and child care spaces, particularly for infant and/or toddler-aged children within new and existing facilities. This grant offers a maximum of $200,000 to facilitate new construction, renovations, and/or equipment purchases to help meet the urgent need for expanded spaces.

The EYC Architectural Fee Reimbursement Grant offers funding for architectural fees to create new licensed early learning and child care spaces. This grant aims to alleviate financial barriers that hinder centres from expanding by reimbursing 80 per cent of the project's architecture fees to a maximum of $80,000.

“We know we need more child care spaces here in PEI,” said Minister Jameson. “By continuing to invest in Early Years Centres and supporting infrastructure and capital needs, we hope to create a more accessible and sustainable early years system for Island children and their families.”

“The Early Childhood Development Association of PEI (ECDA) anticipates this recent Provincial Government investment into centre expansion, with special focus on infants and toddlers, will be instrumental in increasing access to quality spaces for Island families. The ECDA has advocated for the inclusion of architectural fees, as these fees can be significant, so we are pleased to see a grant that provides support toward the architectural costs associated with expansion of Licensed Early Years Centres on PEI,” said Executive Director of ECDA, Jennifer Nangreaves.

The province also continues to offer the Low-Interest Loan Pilot Program for Early Years Centres for child care centres and developers looking to expand or create new facilities. This $7 million loan program offers accessible and affordable financing options, as well as a $200,000 non-refundable expansion grant.

Backgrounder

Early Years Centre Expansion Capital Grant

What is the Early Years Centre Expansion Capital Grant?

The Early Years Centre Expansion Capital Grant is a one-time only grant to support creation of new licensed early learning and child care spaces within new or existing infrastructure where there is a demonstrated need and where growth would include new infant and/or toddler aged children.

What is the value of the grant?

A maximum of $200,000 is available to support new infrastructure, renovations and/or purchase of equipment for eligible projects.

This grant is continuous intake, meaning that the application window will remain open until the program funding is depleted.

Eligibility:

Eligible applicants include: Designated Early Years Centres

The applicant must be in compliance with all EYC criteria and funding agreement requirements, including 90% enrollment capacity or greater.

The applicant must NOT be accessing the PEI Early Years Centre Low Interest Loan Pilot Program.

The applicant must have the authority to undertake the proposed project/building improvements.

The applicant must create infant and toddler spaces as part of their project.

The applicant must utilize the Early Learning and Child Care Registry to fill the new spaces.

The project facility must be committed to child care for at least 5 years.

The applicant must provide three quotes for proposed renovations and approvals, and quotes for proposed new items required.

Applications will be evaluated based on merit, sustainability and suitability using an Early Years Centre Expansion Capital Grant Rating Form. Scoring will involve a weighted score that will consider program delivery priorities such as number of infant and toddler spaces, location, and cost efficiency.

Early Years Centre Architectural Fee Reimbursement Grant

What is the Early Years Centre Architectural Fee Reimbursement Grant?

The Early Years Centre Architectural Fee Reimbursement Grant is a one-time only grant to support architectural fees related to creation of new licensed early learning and child care spaces within new or existing infrastructure where there is a demonstrated need and where growth would include new infant and/or toddler aged children.

What is the value of the grant?

Applicants may apply for 80% of the project’s architecture fees up to a maximum of $80,000 of the eligible project.

This grant is continuous intake, meaning that the application window will remain open until the program funding is depleted.

Eligibility:

This grant is open to applicants who will, or who have incurred an architecture fee in the last 6 months that have not received funding from any other government department, including the Department of Education and Early Years, for the specific portion of the project related to creating new child care spaces.