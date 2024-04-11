5 ways to pray for lasting change

Start with lament.

When we pray about something that needs to change — whether it’s an injustice in the world or a problem in our own lives — it can be tempting to jump immediately to supplication. But before asking God to fix something, take a moment to be honest about how things are now. In other words, don’t overlook the important — and biblical — place of lament. One of the most common types of prayer in the Bible, lament is an expression of pain, grief, or confusion in the face of present circumstances. It’s a chance to be vulnerable before God in all our human limitations and uncertainties. In fact, laments often take the form of a question — Why? How long? — as when Jesus prays the words of Psalm 22 from the cross: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46, NIV). When we bring our pain — or that of the world — to God in lament, that in itself is an act of faith in the One who hears our cries.

Biblical scholar N.T. Wright explains how lament can help us pray when our vision of how things should be is at odds with how things actually are. In these cases, he says, sometimes to pray can be simply “to hold the vision and the reality side by side as we groan with the groaning of all creation, and as the Spirit groans within us so that the new creation may come to birth.” This biblical metaphor draws on two distinct meanings of “groan”: a cry of pain and the specific action the Holy Spirit takes to intercede on our behalf. So in this view, lament is not just an outlet for our emotions; it’s also instrumental to change because it allows us to participate with the Spirit in praying for a new creation.