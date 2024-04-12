J.D. Silva & Associates Announces New Firm Managing Attorney Armando Córdova
Armando is a natural leader and possesses the vision and expertise necessary to help steer the firm toward future growth and success.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.D. Silva & Associates, a distinguished Texas veteran and minority-owned personal injury law firm, is proud to announce Armando Córdova has been named Managing Attorney of its Pearland firm.
— Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC
Armando Córdova, who joined J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC as an associate attorney in 2022, specializes in personal injury plaintiffs’ litigation and criminal defense. Córdova brings nearly a decade of legal experience to his new role. Fluent in both English and Spanish, the native Houstonian takes pride in serving both Spanish and English-speaking clients in one of the country’s most diverse metropolitan areas.
His legal expertise encompasses a wide array of cases, from car accidents and workplace injuries to DWI defense and assault representation, spanning multiple Texas counties including Brazoria, Harris, Galveston, and Fort Bend. Prior to joining the firm, Córdova interned at the Harris County Attorney’s Office, where insights gained into law enforcement and the prosecutorial process have become invaluable to helping clients charged with alleged crimes.
Córdova holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Houston, CT Bauer College of Business, graduating magna cum laude in 2010. He earned his law degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Texas Southern University in 2013, as an active member of the Hispanic Law Student Association.
“Armando's impressive track record has garnered respect and admiration from both clients and peers,” said Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC. “His profound grasp of the law, dedication to client service, and fluency in two languages uniquely equip him to enhance the value we offer to our clients and community in his new capacity. He is a natural leader and possesses the vision and expertise necessary to help steer the firm toward future growth and success.”
Founded by Jonathan D. Silva, a U.S. Navy veteran and Brazoria County native, J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC has established itself as a reputable legal firm specializing in personal injury and criminal defense. The firm prides itself on its diverse team of attorneys dedicated to advocating for the rights of individuals and families.
J.D. Silva & Associates is distinguished by a team of multilingual lawyers including Vietnamese personal injury attorney Lena Nguyen, and Spanish-speaking attorneys Jonathan D. Silva and Armando J. Córdova, ensuring client relationships are built on mutual trust and a clear understanding of each client’s needs and goals.
Beyond legal services, the Pearland-based firm is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those in the community. Earlier this month the firm hosted its 2nd Annual Give Back Festival & Concert, with two days of free live entertainment and festivities, the law firm also gave away $20,000 worth of toys at their free Winter Fest for families in December, held an amazing Thanksgiving Giveaway and Festival in the fall, and supported local teachers and students by providing free lunches, back-to-school survival kits, and an entire classroom full of technology and supply upgrades for a teacher in need!
As a Managing Attorney, Córdova will play an active role in the expansion of the firm and the oversight of J.D. Silva & Associates’ new 42,000 sq ft "Lawplex" building currently under construction in Pearland, Texas.
For more information, please visit https://jdsilvalaw.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
About J.D. Silva & Associates
Founded in 2018 by Navy Veteran Johnathan D. Silva., J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC, is a Texas-based Pearland personal injury and criminal defense law firm. The personal injury attorneys and criminal defense lawyers at J.D. Silva & Associates are dedicated to fighting for you and your family. Our lawyers offer a wide range of experience, educational backgrounds, and skills.
Beyond the legal skills, J.D. Silva & Associates has multiple bilingual lawyers including Vietnamese personal injury attorney Lena Nguyen, and Spanish speaking attorneys, Jonathan D. Silva and Armando J. Córdova. The attorneys of J.D. Silva and Associates are committed to getting clients the justice and compensation they deserve. For more information, visit https://jdsilvalaw.com.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 734-341-6859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com