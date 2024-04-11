Department of Energy and Environment and Solar United Neighbors Launch Capital Area Solar Switch’s Spring/Summer Solar Panel Purchasing Program

WASHINGTON, DC, April 12, 2024 — District residents and businesses can register now for the spring/summer program of Capital Area Solar Switch, a collective buying program that can provide solar panel installation at a reduced cost. Offered by the DC Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) and locally based nonprofit organization Solar United Neighbors (SUN), the program will help the District meet its goal of producing 15% of its energy from local solar by 2041.

"The District has increased our local solar carve out goal from 10% to 15% by 2041, and this is a great opportunity for residents to contribute to cleaning the electric grid," said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. "SUN's Solar Switch campaign is one of many options for residents and small businesses looking to make the investment to clean energy."

Capital Area Solar Switch makes it easy for homeowners and small businesses to learn about rooftop solar, battery storage, and installation. This program takes advantage of group buying power and SUN’s expertise to ensure participants receive a quality system at a lower price. Solar Switch carefully screens qualified installers to compete for the group and manages a reverse auction to secure a competitively priced, turnkey solar package for potential solar customers.

During the most recent program, participating households saved an average of $4,115 on a typical-sized solar installation. Combined with available local incentives and the new Inflation Reduction Act's clean energy incentives, Capital Area Solar Switch makes solar more accessible than ever.

“This being the third edition of Solar Switch in the Capital Region, we are looking to continue our efforts to scale up and accommodate more residents who can benefit from solar,” said SUN’s D.C. Program Director Sukrit Mishra. “This being said, the benefits around consumer protection, discounted bulk rates and speedy service will remain our utmost priority.”

Residents interested in participating in the program are urged to register before May 8, 2024, as Solar Switch will host an auction to choose an installer on that date. The more people who sign up, the more competitive the installer bids will be. Once the auction has concluded re

commendations tailored to each household will be emailed to all participants by July 24, 2024.

Homeowners can register for free without any obligation to purchase solar panels. As part of the program, they will have the opportunity to get solar panels installed at a reduced cost. Head over to SolarSwitch.com/WashingtonDC to register and discover more.

About Solar United Neighbors Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit organization committed to solar education, advocacy, and consumer protection Since its inception in 2007 in Washington D.C., the organization has been instrumental in organizing solar co-ops for residents who want to go solar. The initiative's impact has been felt not only in the Capital Area but also in other states like Illinois and Colorado. More than 20,000 people have signed up for Solar Switch programs in their respective communities, indicating a broad-based, growing interest in renewable energy sources. The Solar Switch program is now accessible for free in the D.C. area thanks to the partnership between SUN and iChoosr, an international group of solar purchasing experts.