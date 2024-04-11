NewLake Capital Partners to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on May 9th at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.



Event: NewLake Capital Partners First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1- 201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1665554&tp_key=6673fe3daa

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 23, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1 -844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13745855.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947