Why Arkansas Could Be a Model for Mississippi Medicaid Expansion

As Mississippi House and Senate leaders prepare to begin negotiations on a compromise bill to expand Medicaid, some Mississippians are looking to Arkansas’s unique form of Medicaid expansion as a possible model to emulate. The nonprofit news organization Mississippi Today invited ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson to explain how Arkansas’s program, which has been providing coverage to low-income Arkansans for over a decade, has worked.

