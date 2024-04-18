EPI Summit attendees participate in charity GiveBack
Giving back is a cornerstone of EPI. While we’re helping owners achieve maximum wealth through their companies, we also want to help them be socially responsible and connect with a greater purpose.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exit Planning Institute (EPI) has announced that Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Florida is the beneficiary of its 8th Annual Charity Giveback, which is held in conjunction with the organization’s annual Exit Planning Summit. This year’s summit is being held April 28-30 in Marco Island, FL.
Since 2017, EPI’s Charity Giveback has raised more than $217,000 for local non-profits. Last year alone, more than $50,000 was raised for the Phoenix Children’s Foundation. Each year, EPI selects a non-profit organization in the city where the summit is being held to be the recipient of the Charity Giveback.
“Giving back is a cornerstone of EPI, and this is one way we come together to support our local communities,” says Scott Snider, President of EPI. “While we’re helping business owners achieve maximum wealth through their companies, we also want to help them be socially responsible and connect with a greater purpose.”
A WORTHY BENEFICIARY
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 850 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 307-bed hospital and its growing regional network of outpatient centers is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008.
“Nicklaus Children’s Hospital provides best-in-class pediatric care for nearly half a million children served by the hospital each year,” says Joe Strazzeri, Co-Founder and Principal of Southern Carolina Institute and Partner of Strazzeri Mancini, LLP, and one of the sponsors of the 2024 Charity Giveback. “It’s our privilege to help contribute to the life-changing care they provide.”
The Founders Group is sponsoring this year’s program, along with Strazzeri Mancini. Both sponsors have led the giving by already making contributions to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.
The Charity Giveback allows participants to network while generating funds Nicklaus Children’s Hospital through a live and silent auction. Those unable to attend can still donate at https://give.nicklauschildrens.org.
SIGN UP FOR THE EXIT PLANNING SUMMIT
The Exit Planning Summit, powered by REAG, will take place in Marco Island, Fla. from April 28-30. Through workshops, Learning Labs, breakout sessions, networking and a keynote address from Gerry O’Brion, advisors will learn how to enhance business value and align personal and financial strategies for business owners. Register at www.exitplanningsummit.com.
ABOUT EPI
The Exit Planning Institute® was founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® (CEPA) credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA® credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.
