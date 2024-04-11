Stephen Nalley appointed to the Kiplinger Advisor Committee
Kiplinger is the leading criteria-based professional organization for advisors, managers, and executives in the financial services industryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors has been accepted into Kiplinger Advisor Collective, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who are educating and leading the future of financial services. Black Briar Advisors is a full-service real estate investment company that specializes in the acquisition, repositioning and turnaround of distressed real estate assets.
Nalley was selected to join the organization based on His role as the Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors. As a member, Nalley is part of a curated network of advisors, managers, and executives in personal and business finance who are passionate about finance, investing, retirement, taxes, and the dozens of other sub-sectors of the financial services industry.
"Being accepted into the Kiplinger's Advisor Committee is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. It signifies a commitment to not only uphold the highest standards of financial advice but to also push the boundaries of what it means to serve and guide individuals towards their financial aspirations. This opportunity is a cornerstone for fostering trust and innovation in the ever-evolving financial landscape." – said Stephen Nalley
Our members build lasting relationships by networking in our private online forum and attending virtual live events. Members have opportunities to publish articles and be featured in Expert Panels® on Kiplinger.com to reach a broader audience and build brand awareness. They can also continue to grow and develop as leaders through access to community collaboration, and private coaching with our accredited business coaches.
Some specific areas of focus will be wealth management, CFO mentoring, business finance, accounting, investment strategies, money markets, financial modeling and real estate.
Founded in 2023, Kiplinger Advisor Collective provides an exclusive, industry-leading peer group to members selected for their accomplishments and expertise. Members are business leaders in the worlds of personal and business financial planning, investing, retirement, banking, financial advising, real estate, insurance, and much more.
Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities, invitations to VIP educational experiences, and a complimentary membership in the EXEC program, which curates the finest travel, hotel, business, and lifestyle benefits to give members access to some of the most exclusive privileges and experiences in the world. EXEC provides access to these VIP benefits previously reserved for only a select few of the world's top execs and is a trusted resource for professional associations across many industries and sectors.
Kiplinger is a premier business forecast and personal finance magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 76 years.
