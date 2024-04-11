Cornyn Discusses Mexico’s Delayed Water Deliveries with Secretary Blinken

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after a phone call this morning with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss Mexico’s continued delays in supplying water deliveries to Texas pursuant to the Treaty Relating to the Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande:

“Now in the fourth year of a five-year cycle, Mexico continues to fall further and further behind in fulfilling its obligations and releasing the water it owes to the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs, and it is having dire consequences,” said Sen. Cornyn. “During today’s conversation with Secretary Blinken, I urged him to use all the resources at his disposal to secure Mexico’s compliance with this treaty and ensure South Texas farmers and ranchers whose livelihoods depend on consistent and reliable deliveries receive the water they’re due.”

U.S. Representatives Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Henry Cuellar (TX-28), Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), and Vincente Gonzalez (TX-34) also joined the call.

Background:

Under the Treaty Relating to the Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande, Mexico is obligated to deliver an average of 350,000-acre feet of water annually over a five-year cycle as its contribution to the Rio Grande’s water supply. However, Mexico has consistently delayed fulfilling its water obligation until the end of the five-year cycle, which hinders South Texas farmers’ ability to plan for and grow crops as well as ranchers’ ability to provide water to livestock. Since October 2020, Mexico is behind approximately 817,000 acre-feet on water deliveries. It is year four of the five-year cycle, and the U.S. has only received about 32% of the water delivery. The lack of water deliveries and ongoing drought led Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez to issue a disaster declaration this past week.

Today’s phone call builds on previous efforts by Sen. Cornyn to boost Texas’ water supply and ensure Mexico fulfills its treaty obligations to provide annual deliveries of water to South Texas farmers and ranchers. In February, Sens. Cornyn and Cruz raised alarms after a Rio Grande sugarcane mill closed due to acute water shortages. In September, Sen. Cornyn cosponsored a resolution supporting diplomacy, and in May, Sen. Cornyn sent a letter to Sec. Blinken urging the U.S. State Department to engage on Mexico’s violation of the intent of the treaty.