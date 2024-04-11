Zweig Group announces 2024 AEC Small Business & Entrepreneurship Forum

This event brings together entrepreneurial AEC industry leaders.

Fayetteville, AR, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural 2024 AEC Small Business & Entrepreneurship Forum, coming to Atlanta May 21, brings together entrepreneurial AEC industry leaders to discuss the unique issues of managing and growing a business in the AEC industry.

Designed for entrepreneurial firm leaders, the Forum provides a platform for like-minded individuals to connect, share experiences, and learn from industry experts. The one-day event will feature keynotes, panel discussions, roundtables, and breakout sessions, all tailored to address the emerging trends and needs of businesses in today’s challenging business climate. Firm leaders attending this event will gain valuable insights, strategies, and tactics to better prepare their firms for a competitive future.

“The AEC Small Business & Entrepreneurship Forum will offer expert guidance and practical solutions for managing and growing AEC businesses,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “From recruiting and retention challenges to compensation strategies and tax planning, every aspect of running an AEC firm will be covered, ensuring attendees walk away with implementable strategies to enhance their firm's success.”

The Forum is open to AEC businesses with 75 full-time employees and/or $20 million in gross revenue, providing an invaluable opportunity for firm leaders to gain knowledge, network, and stay ahead in today’s competitive market. Attendees can expect an exclusive focus on entrepreneurial small firms, with discussions and sessions directly addressing the challenges and opportunities unique to firms of their size.

This event is generously sponsored by Open Asset, Corporate Tax Advisors, and Flexion Point. Thanks to their invaluable support, Zweig Group has significantly reduced the price point, making this event accessible to a broader audience. Our sponsors’ generosity ensures that more individuals can partake in this enriching experience.

Stay an additional day-and-a-half for the AI & AEC Technology Summit. This event will provide valuable insights into technological developments on the technical and business side of running an AEC firm of any size. Leaders will leave with strategies and tactics they can implement to give their people a competitive edge in the profession's future.

Click here for more information about the AEC Small Business & Entrepreneurship Forum or for registration details.

####

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas. Subscribe to the Zweig Group's weekly business management newsletter here.

Sara Parkman Zweig Group 800.466.6275 sparkman@zweiggroup.com