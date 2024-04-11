Submit Release
Stephen Nalley appointed to the Rolling Stone Culture Council

Rolling Stone Culture Council is a vetted professional community of influential leaders and senior executives on the cutting edge of what’s new in culture.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors has been accepted into Rolling Stone Culture Council, a vetted community of leaders on the cutting edge of what’s new in Culture. Black Briar Advisors is a full-service real estate investment company that specializes in the acquisition, repositioning and turnaround of distressed real estate assets.

Nalley was invited into the community because of his contributions to Hospitality industry and success in real estate. As a member, Nalley joins leaders and senior executives across industries to build connections, share their expertise, and influence cultural trends.

"Being accepted into the Rolling Stone Culture Council is not just an honor; it's a testament to the journey of storytelling through music and the arts. It signifies a commitment to influence, innovate, and inspire in a space that shapes the heartbeat of society." – said Stephen Nalley.

Founded in 2020, Rolling Stone Culture Council members get access to a curated network of senior executives and influential leaders selected for their accomplishments in art, food, beverage, sports, cannabis, gaming, television, entertainment, hospitality, theater, fashion, media, film, and music.

Members can build their professional network through high-quality interactions and participate in opportunities to share their insights through bylined articles and Expert Panels on rollingstone.com.

Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities, invitations to VIP educational experiences, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

Anastasios Chronopoulos
Black Briar Digital Media
Anastasios@blackbriarus.com

