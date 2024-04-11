Phase Two of Wendover’s Monroe Landings in Sanford, Florida, Now Open to Residents

An additional 84 units have been added to the multi-family affordable housing community, continuing to revitalize Sanford’s historic Goldsboro neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Management, the management division of Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s premier multifamily housing developers, today held a grand opening ceremony for phase two of Monroe Landings. The multi-family affordable housing community is located in Sanford’s historic Goldsboro neighborhood.

Located at 1410 Halstead Lane, Wendover’s Monroe Landings is an affordable community created in partnership with the Orlando Housing Authority and the Sanford Housing Authority. Wendover welcomed residents into their new homes at Monroe Landings phase one in 2022.

Monroe Landings sits on the site of a former affordable housing community that was torn down in 2013 after being deemed uninhabitable by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Monroe Landings was the first large-scale development in the historic Goldsboro neighborhood in more than 20 years. Wendover continues to revitalize the neighborhood with the second phase of development.

Wendover is helping address the dire need for affordable housing throughout Central Florida. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's new 2024 GAP report, of the 50 largest metropolitan areas across the country, Orlando ranks in the top five of where extremely low-income renters face the most severe shortages. Additionally, 85% of extremely low-income renters in the Orlando metropolitan area are severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than half of their incomes on rent and utilities.

“Monroe Landings will continue to breathe new life into the Goldsboro neighborhood, and the additional units will help accommodate more residents who need an affordable place to live,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, founder and CEO of Wendover Housing Partners. “This community is about improving the quality of life for Sanford residents, providing them with exceptional amenities, spacious units and most of all, an affordable lifestyle.”

The additional 84 units consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom options. Phases one and two of the community share amenities including a clubhouse with a gathering area and fireplace, computer center, pool, playground, gazebo with picnic tables and outdoor grills and a community gardening area.

Rent starts at $924/month for one-bedroom units, $1,100/month for two-bedroom units and $1,266/month for three-bedroom units.



Slocum Platts Architects designed the community, and Roger B. Kennedy Construction is the general contractor.

