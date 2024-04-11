Mobivity Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

PHOENIX, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of technology connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and products, today announced that it has rescheduled its conference call to announce results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 to Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, April 16, after the markets close.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-888-886-7786

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-416-764-8658

Please Reference Conference ID: 71806210

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1663259&tp_key=cfc6e7982f.

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on April 16, 2024 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 71806210. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section .

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

