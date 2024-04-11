Submit Release
April 11, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Provident Financial Services, Inc.

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Provident Financial Services, Inc., of Jersey City, New Jersey, to merge with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary bank, Lakeland Bank, of Newfoundland, New Jersey.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

