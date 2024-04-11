Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Provident Financial Services, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Provident Financial Services, Inc., of Jersey City, New Jersey, to merge with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary bank, Lakeland Bank, of Newfoundland, New Jersey.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

