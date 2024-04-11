Houston Jazz Event Strikes a Chord: Live Jazz Festival at Discovery Green to Help Provide Musical Instruments for Kids
2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival Brings World-Class Talent to Downtown Houston Mother's Day Weekend
Between the extraordinary lineup of musical talent, the food, the vibe, and the cause, this will be one of the best jazz festivals Houston has seen for years to come.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival is coming to Discovery Green in Downtown Houston on Saturday, May 11, 2024! The live Houston jazz event will take place from Noon–10pm and feature some of the area’s top jazz musicians as well an impressive lineup of Smooth Jazz Artists from across the country with a portion of all proceeds going to the Victor’s Victors Foundation to help put new musical instruments in the hands of aspiring young students!
— Victor Allotey, Founder, Empire State Jazz Festival
Presented by Empire State Jazz Café, Houston’s newest premiere live music and modern supper club, the exciting Houston festival promises an unforgettable celebration of smooth jazz under the open sky during Mother’s Day Weekend. Discovery Green, a 12-acre oasis in the located at 1500 McKinney Street in the middle of Downtown Houston, will serve as the picturesque backdrop for a day filled with captivating performances by local and nationally renowned musicians in support of a great cause!
Gates for the 2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival will open at 11am on Saturday, May 11, with live performances scheduled from Noon–10pm. The festival lineup will feature some of the hottest Billboard, Grammy Nominated Smooth Jazz Artists from across the country, including Stephen Richard, Jelando Johnson & The Movement, Pat Williams, Kyle Turner, Dean James & Friends, Doc Martin, Dee Lucas featuring Blake Aaron, Jazmine Ghent, Greg Manning, and more!
"This will be one of the best Jazz Festivals Houston has seen for years to come, " said Victor Allotey, Founder of the Empire State Jazz Festival. ”There is nothing quite like the magic of live jazz in the open air surrounded by the beauty of Discovery Green. Between the extraordinary lineup of musical talent, the food, the vibe, and the cause, festival attendees are in for a very memorable experience.”
Allotey, a former NFL veteran and founder of The Empire State Jazz Cafe and the nonprofit Victor's Victors Foundation, created the Jazz Festival to bring the community together to enjoy the soulful, mesmerizing sounds of live jazz, and the rich jazz and cultural heritage founded in the Greater Houston Area. Set against the stunning backdrop of Downtown Houston, the festival brings not only an unparalleled celebration of music, but also a family-friendly event that gives back to Houston children through the nonprofit Victor's Victors Foundation.
The exciting Houston Jazz En Blanc experience will also offer an array of vendors and some amazing Jamaican, Soul, and Creole cuisine from Nyammings Fusion Bistro!
Early Bird general admission tickets for the 2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival are now available for $40 per person. VIP tickets, offering exclusive access to the VIP Area, seating, food, beverages, and four complimentary cocktails, are priced at $150, and VIP 4 Pack ticket packages, along with VIP payment plan options, are available at www.empirestatejazzfest.com. A portion of all proceeds from the Houston jazz festival will go toward the purchase of new musical instruments for local students through the Victor's Victors Foundation.
Empire State Jazz Café invites jazz lovers and the entire community to experience an unforgettable celebration of smooth jazz in the heart of Downtown Houston this Mother's Day weekend! Sponsorship packages and vendor opportunities for the 2nd Annual Empire State Jazz Festival are currently available. For more information, please visit www.empirestatejazzfest.com or call 346-561-3163.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859 or Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 734-341-6859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com